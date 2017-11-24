The Capistrano Dispatch

The San Juan Capistrano Senior program is offering an excursion to the Welk Theater in Escondido for a special matinee performance of “A Christmas Carol” on Thursday, Dec. 14.

The luxury bus leaves the Community Center at 9:30 a.m. and returns at 4:30 p.m. The cost of the show is $99.50 per person and includes transportation, admission to the show and a three-course lunch with time for shopping in the village before the show.

To register, please call the Community Services Department at 949.443.6358 or come in person to the San Juan Capistrano Community Center, located at 25925 Camino Del Avion.