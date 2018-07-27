Commission Explores Transfer of Utilities District

The Orange County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) held a meeting July 11 to further explore the possible transfer of San Juan Capistrano’s Utilities Department to another agency.

City staff members gave a brief presentation before representatives from Moulton Niguel Water District, Santa Margarita Water District and South Coast Water District gave 10 minute reports on their rates, their customer service and their future plans as part of a “Municipal Service Review” process and study session.

San Juan Capistrano has been exploring the possibility of having another agency take over its utilities department since 2016 because of the increasing cost and difficulty of providing water and wastewater services to residents.

On April 5, 2016, the City Council voted to hold public hearings, implement public outreach and ask for LAFCO’s help in studying reorganization options.

LAFCO will meet again Sept. 12 and is scheduled to receive a final version of the Municipal Service Review that they can use for analysis when agencies begin submitting official applications and plans for service to absorb the department.