By Rachael Mattice

Although emergency water usage regulations issued by Gov. Jerry Brown in recent years have been lifted, the California State Water Resources Control Board is still seeking to enact modified regulations to prohibit certain wasteful water use practices across the state. The drought scare is still prominent in many Californians’ minds and coming up with more long-term solutions has become a priority to make water conservation a regular habit and way of life.

According to Save Our Water, a statewide conservation program, the average Californian uses 196 gallons of water each day. Get in the conservation state of mind with these at-home water saving ideas.

In the Kitchen

Drinking Water: Keep a container with drinking water in the refrigerator so the faucet doesn’t have to be left on until the water is cold enough to drink.

In the Bathroom

Showers: Californians are fortunate that they won’t have to freeze too long while waiting for the water to heat up, but regardless of the length of time it takes, collecting the cold water in a bucket and repurposing it for plants or garden usage is an easy fix. In addition, reducing shower time overall to five minutes saves at least 12.5 gallons of water, according to Save Our Water. Showerheads: Taking it a step further, look into replacing your showerhead with a WaterSense-labeled product, which reduces the amount of gallons of water used per minute to two.

In the Laundry Room

Laundry: Much like other appliances in the household, newer economical versions of washers and dryers are available to maximize energy efficiency. If purchasing new models isn’t in your budget anytime soon, running full loads of laundry and using the recommended amount of detergent to not over-suds your clothes are simple best practices that will save on water.

In the Yard

Plants: Replace your yard with drought-resistant plants and trees such as succulents. This step will save between 30-60 gallons of water per 1,000-square feet, according to Save Our Water.

Not sure where your home lies in energy efficiency? See how yours compares and look into other water preservation tips for your home at www.home-water-works.org/calculator.

