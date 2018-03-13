By Emily Rasmussen

Southbound travelers on Avenida La Pata will be transitioned to the west side of the roadway on Tuesday, March 13 as part of the ongoing road widening improvements.

The lane transition was previously scheduled to start on Monday, March 19, but due to rain in the forecast, the lane transition construction was bumped up to the afternoon of March 13.

“Gateway Place at Avenida La Pata will be closed at all times for the duration of construction from March 13 to April 13. Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes residents and those who require

access must enter and exit via Ortega Highway,” an Orange County Public Works press statement said.

The planned construction of the new sidewalk, spanning the length of the roadway from Ortega Highway to Stallion Ridge, is currently delayed due to forecasted rain.

Starting March 13, the two southbound lanes will be shifted to the west side of the roadway onto newly opened lanes. There may be periods of brief traffic stops during construction activities.The speed limit in the project area is 35 mph during construction activity with working hours 7 a.m. to dusk, Monday to Friday, and 55 mph during non-construction hours. Working hours are subject to change, depending on weather and other factors, and occasional weekend work could occur.

Completion of the overall widening construction along Avenida La Pata is expected to be completed in April 2018.

For more information, you can contact Amit Verma, Senior Construction Inspector at 714.932.8634