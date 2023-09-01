By Clara Helm

The San Juan Capistrano City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 5, is slated to consider awarding a construction contract with R.J. Noble Company, Inc. for the Local Streets Pavement and Rehabilitation Project.

If the council approves the city staff’s recommendation to tap R.J. Noble for the roughly $11.95 million contract, the company would be tasked with completing the project that looks to rehabilitate pavement in five areas, or zones, throughout the city.

Construction would start in mid-October in Zone 4, which encompasses streets within the Belford Terrace community, communities located south of Ortega Highway and the eastside of Rancho Viejo Road to Avenida Siega.

The project involves removing failing pavement and replacing it with new pavement sections, as well as the construction of ADA ramps, gutter repair, traffic signal loop replacement, installation of pavement marking and more.

The city said it has $15 million available for the project.

On June 29, the city advertised the project as open to bidding for construction companies and by Aug. 10, the city had received four bids.

As the “lowest responsible bidder,” R.J. Noble’s base bid came in at just north of $11.95 million, with a 15% contingency. Three other companies, ATP General Engineering Contractors, PALP DBA Excel Paving Company and All American Asphalt, Inc. also submitted bids

ATP’s base bid was about $12,06 million, while PALP said it could perform the project for nearly $15.25 million and All American’s bid came in at $16.34 million.

Other than the low price, city staff recommended the R.J. Noble as the prospective contractor because of its positive feedback from references and its success in completing other pavement rehabilitation projects in San Juan Capistrano.

Some of its notable projects include the Meredith Canyon Local Streets Pavement Rehabilitation Project, as well as the Capistrano Villas I, II, and III Pavement Rehabilitation Project.

As part of the city staff’s recommendation, the council will also consider approving a transfer of $500,000 of project savings from the recently completed Camino Capistrano Pavement Rehabilitation Project to the Local Street Project.

Construction for the project is expected to begin in October and be completed by Summer 2024.