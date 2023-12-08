In partnership with the San Juan Capistrano Rotary Club, the San Juan Capistrano Crazy Christmas House is holding its 17th annual Crazy Christmas House & Santa’s Toy Drive, which is meant to help enlisted Marine Corps families stationed at Camp Pendleton.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., the local Rotary is inviting the community to bring unwrapped toys that will be donated to Marines and their families within the I Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) unit of Camp Pendleton.

Participants can take pictures with Santa, as well as visit with local Marines and California Highway Patrol officers. There will also be hot cocoa and cookies to enjoy.

The fundraiser will be held at 31192 Calle Del Camp, San Juan Capistrano.

Those unable to attend the Rotary’s fundraiser can make monetary donations through The Crazy Christmas House’s GoFundMe page. All donations will be used to purchase toys for the Marine families.