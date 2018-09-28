CUSDBond
EYE ON SJC, News

CUSD Foundation Sues Former Director, Accuses Her of $50,000 Embezzlement

By Eric Heinz 

Orange County Superior Court documents show that the Capistrano Unified School Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps fund needs of the local school district, has filed suit against its former director, accusing her of embezzling more than $50,000 from the foundation.

The lawsuit documents state Michelle Hart, who was director from mid-2014 to 2017, was given substantial raises to her monthly compensation during that time.

Court documents state Hart during that time was promised $1,500 a month plus a 20 percent commission on all money raised for the foundation in exchange for 20 hours a week of work.

By 2017, her compensation had risen to $5,000 a month with no commission. But somewhere along the line, the foundation alleges, she had misappropriated at least $50,000 of the foundation’s money funds for herself.

The lawsuit against Hart was filed Sept. 10, but no hearing dates have been scheduled at this time.

 

About The Author Capo Dispatch

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>