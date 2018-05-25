By Emily Rasmussen

The Capistrano Unified School District (CUSD) board of trustees on Wednesday, May 23 celebrated many of its teachers, staff and students, at its last meeting of the 2017-2018 school year.

As the board commended CUSD affiliates for a successful school year, they also began discussions for what is on the horizon for next year. In the works are a potential bond measure for 2020 and the proposed 2018-2019 budget.

The potential bond measure is being discussed back-and-forth by the CUSD board and its finance advisory committee, working together to find a concept for a potential bond measure to be put on the 2020 ballot. The board discussed the pros and cons of doing a district-wide bond measure, or to propose a singular, or multiple, location for a bond measure to be proposed. San Clemente was brought up as a potential location for a proposed bond measure. The board is expected to produce a timeline of the bond’s progress at its next meeting.

The proposed 2018-2019 budget is at approximately $502 million, compared to the approximately $499 million from 2017-2018 budget. The majority of expenditures derive from salaries and employee benefits. The CUSD board did not take an action on the budget and is expected to vote on it at their next board meeting.

Also, the board unanimously voted to approve the tentative agreement with the Capistrano chapter of the California School Employees Association, a $3.8 million contract for July 2016 to June 2018. The board also agreed to a new term agreement with the association for July 2018 to June 2021.

The next CUSD board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 20 at the district’s office, at 33122 Valle Rd., San Juan Capistrano.