The Capistrano Dispatch

Applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, from residents interested in filling a vacancy on the city’s Planning Commission.

The City Council-appointed commissioner will serve a term through March 31, 2019.

The appointee must be a registered voter in the city of San Juan Capistrano. The appointee is also required by state law to file Fair Political Practices Commission conflict of interest statements upon appointment, annually, and upon leaving office.

For a detailed description of Planning Commission responsibilities and to download the application, visit the city’s website at www.sanjuancapistrano.org. Hard copies are also available at City Hall, located at 32400 Paseo Adelanto.

All questions concerning the Planning Commission or the application process can be directed to the City Clerk at 949.493.1171.