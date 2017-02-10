The Capistrano Dispatch

The city is accepting applications from residents interested in serving on the Housing Advisory Committee. The application deadline has been extended to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. Applications must be submitted at the City Clerk’s office, located at 32400 Paseo Adelanto. Appointed members will serve a term from April 1, 2017, through March 31, 2019.

The Housing Advisory Committee is charged with facilitating the mobile home rent control petition and hearing process regarding rent increases.

Applications are available on the city’s website at www.sanjuancapistrano.org and at the office of the City Clerk. For more information, contact the City Clerk at 949.493.1171.