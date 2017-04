The Capistrano Dispatch

On May 1, the Democratic Women of South Orange County will hold its general meeting from 6:45-8:30 p.m. at the San Juan Capistrano Community Center, located at 25295 Camino Del Avion. The meeting will include two presentations: “The Fate of the EPA,” presented by Surfrider, and “San Onofre’s Nuclear Waste,” presented by Ray Lutz, with Citizens’ Oversight.

To purchase tickets, visit www.dwsoc.org. For more information, email contact@dwsoc.org.