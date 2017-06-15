Dew Tour Returns to Long Beach

The Capistrano Dispatch

Local skateboarding fans will be treated to a weekend full of top-level competition, music and excitement as the Dew Tour returns for a stop at the Long Beach Convention Center June 15-18.

San Clemente’s Ryan Sheckler returns to defend his pro contest title, and headlines a stacked field which includes San Juan Capistrano’s Nyjah Huston. Sheckler is scheduled to compete in the event’s Pro Street Competition and compete alongside fellow Plan B riders in the 2017 Dew Tour Team Challenge. Huston will also compete in the Pro Street Competition.

The Dew Tour stop will feature dozens of interactive events all weekend long, including free skate lessons and musical performances. There will also be a craft beer and food festival all four days.

June 17’s free nighttime concert will feature Metro Boomin with Aminé and Cam’ron.

The Dew Tour is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.dewtour.com.