Dirt Therapy: Butterflies, Bats, and Lizards, Oh My

By Marianne Taylor

With the temperatures rising, I’ve seen an abundance of visitors in my backyard this summer. They love it hot! They dance and play amongst each other creating quite a show while catching a quick sip of water or lingering in the flowers. I am mesmerized by the daily performances of these beautiful butterflies that call my backyard home.

These precious pollinators have taught me some lessons about life: first to be a conscientious gardener and second to slow down. One of my gardening secrets is to cohabit with and encourage these creatures by not using pesticides. Additionally, every plant, tree, and shrub has a planned purpose: to cultivate pollinators of all sorts, including bees, butterflies, moths, bats and even lizards.

Without insects, mammals and reptiles in the garden, our diets would be severely limited. We wouldn’t have certain fruits, nuts and vegetables, causing us deficiencies in vitamins and minerals we need to stay healthy.

According to the Penn State University Department of Entomology for the Center for Pollinator Research, we need pollinators to fertilize plants. This results in the formation of seeds and the fruit surrounding the seeds.

How exactly do pollinators do their work? Pollinators are animals that move pollen from male structures (anthers) of flowers to the female structure (stigma) of the same plant species. Movement of pollen (analogous to sperm) to a flower’s stigma results in fertilization of the flower’s eggs. An adequately fertilized flower produces seeds and fruit, thus ensuring that a new generation of plants will grow.

Pollination is as beneficial to the pollinators as it is to the plants themselves. The pollinators receive nectar or pollen rewards from the flowers they visit. Sugary nectar provides pollinators with carbohydrates while pollen offers proteins, fats, vitamins, minerals, and important phytochemicals. So you get the picture: We need pollinators in not just a few gardens, but all gardens. Since pollinators are responsible for 75 percent of the world’s major food crops, we as conscientious gardeners can do our part to continue their life spans.

You can create healthy habits and habitats in a small or large garden by incorporating five crucial elements:

1) Provide food in the form of flowering plants, trees and shrubs that offer nectar and can be host to a variety of species. Check with your local nursery for a list of these pollinators. Make sure to include California native milkweed for monarch butterflies. Fall is the perfect time to plant for next spring.

2) Supply a water feature, birdbath or pond. All creatures need water to thrive.

3) Provide shelter for habitats with leaves, trees, shrubs or butterfly cages.

4) Don’t use pesticides; pollinators will fly past your garden and not stop to visit.

5) Create an outside sitting area to ponder. This will naturally teach you, as it has taught me, to slow down and enjoy the dance of the butterflies.

Want to learn more about pollinators? Come by for a garden visit at the Los Rios Park and watch the butterfly play or join the Thursday morning garden volunteer group led by Goin Native Therapeutic Gardens. No experience needed, you’ll connect in the community and help us care for the butterfly gardens.

For more details contact Marianne Taylor at 949.606.6386 or www.goinnative.net.

Marianne Taylor, of San Juan Capistrano, is the founder and executive director of Goin Native Therapeutic Gardens, a 501(c)(3) teaching gardening and life skills as a way of empowering, engaging and connecting people. Goin Native focuses on educating local families, special needs adults, seniors, at-risk youth and members of the military.