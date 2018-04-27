By Marianne Taylor

A sensory garden communicates to the individual in a quiet way. It seeks to stimulate the sensory nerves through careful arrangement and specific selections. Like a feather on a bird, or the whiskers on a cat, a mere touch can send a calming or stimulating response to the brain. Sensory gardens provide intimate spaces for people of all ages and abilities to immerse their senses of sight, sound, smell, taste and touch with scents, textures and colors of plants and related elements in nature.

Just walking around or playing in a garden will improve physical fitness, health, mood and cognition while developing gross and fine motor skills in children. The garden experiences are appealing in a positive way, creating an invigorating, reflective and calming effect. Visits to a sensory garden have proven to increase a sense of well-being, restore mental clarity, focused attention span, delayed gratification and help manage impulses in children with autism.

A sensory garden that stimulates the five senses is of benefit to the whole community, from young children to senior citizens, as well as those members of the community who are wheelchair bound, or have mental and physical challenges, according to The Healing Circle. Time spent in natural environments can provide a range of health benefits, including reduced stress, lowered blood pressure and can also make a great contribution to emotional and physical wellbeing. Most gardens offer visual appeal, but a sensory garden is designed to stimulate all five senses using hardscape designs, plants, pathways and include elements such as wind chimes, windsocks, flags and children’s art.

The therapeutic benefits are many, with the five senses fully activated, creating a variety of emotional responses. Sound: water trickling from a fountain, grasses rustling in the wind, or long ribbons hanging from a tree creates peace and tranquility. Smell: scented leaves such as rosemary, mint or lavender crushed between fingers evoke a calming or invigorating feeling. Taste: Ripe fruit directly off the vine, or trees provide satisfaction and relaxation. Sight: colors, objects, pathway elements create a sense of control and confidence. Touch: leaf textures, smooth, sticky, coarse, connecting with nature provides a sense of belonging.

Two popular forms of sensory garden designs are pathways and keyhole gardens. Sensory pathways can be constructed of smooth, flat, stepping stones or tree cookies with gaps wide enough for in-between planting. Pathways create interest, texture and movement. Stepping-stones can be natural stone or concrete, or made by children to include handprints, leaf prints, shells, marbles, colored tile mosaics or smooth glass. Glass blocks or clay bricks can be laid in the sensory pathway to add additional sensory richness and variety, according to Natural Learning Initiative. Sensory pathways should be considered part of the larger pathway system and should not dead end.

A sensory garden is a space of healing for many of us in the community, not only for those with physical, mental and social challenges but those amongst us who need five minutes of down time to stop and reflect on our day and life’s journey.

Marianne Taylor, of San Juan Capistrano, is the founder and executive director of Goin Native Therapeutic Gardens, a 501(c)(3) teaching gardening and life skills as a way of empowering, engaging and connecting people. Goin Native focuses on educating local families, special needs adults, seniors, at-risk youth and members of the military.