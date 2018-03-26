By Marianne Taylor

“You need to eat more vegetables,” mom always told me as a kid. I must admit the selection was not that great growing up. Night after night set in front of me were boiled carrots, peas and lima beans. Not to be ungrateful, it’s just vegetables back in the day weren’t always prepared with healthy cooking techniques or flavorful ingredients. Vegetable costs and limited selections available at the market played a vital role as well.

Today, there is a saturation of vegetable choices from all around the world sold at a variety of markets and local farms. We’re getting smarter and savvier about our health, our food, where it comes from and how we prepare it and serve it. Spring is here, seize the moment and start your spring garden.

Container vegetable garden

You don’t need a lot of space or money to get started. The best success for a new gardener is container gardening. Container gardens will help boost your confidence; you will see the fruit of your labor quickly, best of all, you’ll grow a fair amount of food. Be sure to have a water source close by since containers dry out quickly. While it doesn’t have to be expensive, it can be if you don’t watch and water your garden daily.

Success is in the baby steps

Begin with a large container with a minimum 24-inch-wide mouth. Set the container on a tabletop or on the ground; close enough to a door or window so you can observe each day. Fill with organic soils and with edible plants; don’t overfill the pot, 1-2 inches below the lip. For a spring garden, most any plant will do. Try selecting lettuces like romaine, kale and arugula. Tug a little at the root, space 3-5 inches apart and plant. Add texture with herbs; sages or basil in between lettuce for flavor. In the center, add one tomato plant. Cherry tomatoes are the easiest. For fun, try a yellow pear tomato. Add a little organic fertilizer around each plant and water well. Use either bamboo poles or cage to support the tomato. Check the soil daily. Don’t let it dry out. It’s best to water every few days. You’re good to go! Want to plant more vegetables, add more containers and follow these same steps. If you have space in your backyard, try a raised bed and add more vegetable varieties. Try growing brussels sprouts; watch how this plant stock grows vertically. Rule of thumb—plant what you will eat and be sure to share with your family and friends.

Here is a list of plants started in spring will provide a bountiful harvest this summer:

Leafy greens

Salad greens

Onions

Garlic

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Cabbage

Brussels sprouts

Root vegetables *

Asparagus and Artichoke*

*Make sure container is deep and wide enough for these vegetables

Marianne Taylor, of San Juan Capistrano, is the founder and executive director of Goin Native Therapeutic Gardens, a 501(c)(3) teaching gardening and life skills as a way of empowering, engaging and connecting people. Goin Native focuses on educating local families, special needs adults, seniors, at-risk youth and members of the military.