Dirt Therapy: Try a Scavenger Hunt to Connect Children to Nature

My favorite game growing up as a child was a scavenger hunt, often times played at a birthday party. What made this game fun and challenging was the time it would take to discover the hidden objects on the list, working as a team in a timely manner to gather all the items to hopefully become the winner and receive the grand prize.

The grand prize was nothing more than a grab bag item consisting of a piece of candy or a little plastic toy.

Each scavenger hunt had different components used from the house or garden. Typical items hidden sometimes consisted of a bag of pebbles from the garden, a match box car, stuffed fuzzy animal or a piece of fruit from the tree.

Sometimes we’d work in teams, sometimes alone. No matter what, we knew when the timer was set, it was time to run in search of gathering the most items to become the next winner.

What we didn’t realize with this innocent game, it gave us kids more than a prize, it connected us to our friends, got us talking and laughing, raised our adrenaline as we ran around seeking our prized possessions and helped us learn problem-solving skills together while having fun.

Today we are seeing a resurgence of scavenger hunts for all ages in part due to a hunger for adventure and a thirst for connection. In this age of technology, this timeless childhood game has proven to be the right antidote, connecting people through clues and hidden objects, equipping a variety of healthy life skills through exploration.

Young children are able to play and explore their surroundings with help from a parent to discover items of texture, smell, sound, even taste when appropriate. They discover a broader experience in their small world.

There are many benefits of a scavenger hunts:

Connecting with others. Participating in a group is fun and teaches the value of teamwork, a lifelong skill, solving clues while getting to your final destination.

Goin’ Native Therapeutic Gardens has created a free monthly nature scavenger hunt for children ages 2 ½ to 5 years old, starting on Monday, Oct. 8 at the Los Rios Park from 10-11 a.m.

Look, smell, touch and discover nature together through a gentle scavenger walk around the Montanez Adobe gardens. Learn about the plants, butterflies and each other.

Each child receives a map and bag for collecting items found. Have fun meeting new friends and finding natural treasures. All participants are winners. The take-away is time well-spent connecting with your child in nature.

For more details and to sign up for class, go to www.goinnative.net, click events or call 949.606.6386.

Marianne Taylor, of San Juan Capistrano, is the founder and executive director of Goin’ Native Therapeutic Gardens, a 501(c)(3) teaching gardening and life skills as a way of empowering, engaging and connecting people. Goin’ Native focuses on educating local families, special needs adults, seniors, at-risk youth and members of the military.