The Capistrano Dispatch

San Juan Capistrano’s first brewery, Docent Brewing, is set to open its doors to the public on Monday, March 27 at 3 p.m. The brewery is located at 33049 Calle Aviador, Suite C.

For information on the brewery’s upcoming events, beer list and menu, follow Docent Brewing on Facebook (@DocentBrewing), Instagram (docentbrewing), or visit their website at www.docentbrewing.com.

To read our March 10 story on the brewery, click here.