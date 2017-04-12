The Capistrano Dispatch

A local woman is asking for help searching for her 1-year-old shepherd mix after she escaped from a grooming appointment at PetSmart in San Juan Capistrano.

Amanda Collis said her dog, Millie, was at PetSmart getting groomed around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 and was last seen running toward the Dollar General. Collis said Millie may have been hit by a truck.

Millie is a 1-year-old floppy-eared shepherd mix and is skiddish, afraid of most men and very standoffish. Millie is chipped but missing her collar.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Collis by calling 301.473.1410.