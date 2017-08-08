The Capistrano Dispatch

Homefront America and the city of San Juan Capistrano are collecting donations to support the city’s adopted 1/11 Battalion for this year’s Marine Corps Ball.

Items needed for the ball include gowns, suits or tuxedos, shoes and accessories, and gift certificates for women to have their hair and make-up done. Donations from the community allow guests of active duty service members to enjoy the ball with their Marines and Sailors.

Donations can be dropped off at the Community Center, 25925 Camino Del Avion, during normal business hours until Sept. 1. For more information, visit www.homefrontamerica.org.