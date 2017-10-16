The Capistrano Dispatch

The San Clemente-Capistrano Bay branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will meet on Saturday, Oct. 21. The guest speaker is April Cubbage, Ph.D, a sociology and gender studies professor at Saddleback College, who will speak on the topic of gender inequality. Dr. Cubbage is also the chair of the Women’s and Gender Studies Program and co-coordinator of Online Education for Saddleback.

Prior to teaching full-time at Saddleback, she taught at both Riverside Community College and at the University of California Riverside. She has also worked with numerous local nonprofit organizations, focusing on domestic violence and sexual assault advocacy and assisting victims of crime. Her research interests lie in gender inequality and the social construction of gender.

The meeting will take place at Café Mozart, located at 31952 Camino Capistrano in San Juan Capistrano. Cost for the breakfast meeting is $20 per person and the event starts at 8:45 a.m. Payment is due by Oct. 15. For more details, visit www.sccb-ca.aauw.net/general-meeting.