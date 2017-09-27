Gerardo Villa-Lobos as Count Dracula and Christina Jesenski as Lucy Seward. Photo: Courtesy of Leslie Eisner
LIVING, SJC Living

‘Dracula’ Swoops into the Camino Real Playhouse this Friday

Gerardo Villa-Lobos as Count Dracula and Christina Jesenski as Lucy Seward. Photo: Courtesy of Leslie Eisner
Gerardo Villa-Lobos as Count Dracula and Christina Jesenski as Lucy Seward. Photo: Courtesy of Leslie Eisner

The Capistrano Dispatch

On Friday, Sept. 29, the Camino Real Playhouse gets into the Halloween spirit with the premiere of Dracula, an adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic vampire novel.

The playhouse’s production of Dracula is described as an exciting show for all who love thrills in the theater. Undeniably entertaining and exhilarating, the play is appropriate for all ages, with enough scary moments to keep even jaded grown-ups on the edge of their seats.

Tickets range from $27-$37, and the show runs on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 15.

The Camino Real Playhouse is located at 31776 El Camino Real in San Juan Capistrano. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 949.489.8082 or visit www.caminorealplayhouse.org.

Photo Gallery

About The Author Capo Dispatch

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>