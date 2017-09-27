‘Dracula’ Swoops into the Camino Real Playhouse this Friday

The Capistrano Dispatch

On Friday, Sept. 29, the Camino Real Playhouse gets into the Halloween spirit with the premiere of Dracula, an adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic vampire novel.

The playhouse’s production of Dracula is described as an exciting show for all who love thrills in the theater. Undeniably entertaining and exhilarating, the play is appropriate for all ages, with enough scary moments to keep even jaded grown-ups on the edge of their seats.

Tickets range from $27-$37, and the show runs on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 15.

The Camino Real Playhouse is located at 31776 El Camino Real in San Juan Capistrano. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 949.489.8082 or visit www.caminorealplayhouse.org.

Photo Gallery of DSC03519 Gerardo Villa-Lobos as Count Dracula and Christina Jesenski as Lucy Seward. Photo: Courtesy of Leslie Eisner Gerardo Villa-Lobos as Count Dracula and Christina Jesenski as Lucy Seward. Photo: Courtesy of Leslie Eisner DSC03573 Christina Jesenski as Lucy Seward. Photo: Courtesy of Leslie Eisner DSC03508 Gerardo Villa-Lobos as Count Dracula. Photo: Courtesy of Leslie Eisner DSC03396 Gerardo Villa-Lobos as Count Dracula and Christina Jesenski as Lucy Seward. Photo: Courtesy of Leslie Eisner DSC03467 (From left) Joe Parrish as Professor Van Helsing, Jack Aldridge as Renfield, and Rich Hutchinson as Dr. Seward. Photo: Courtesy of Leslie Eisner DSC03542 Gerardo Villa-Lobos as Count Dracula. Photo: Courtesy of Leslie Eisner DSC03540 Jack Aldridge as Renfield and Christina Jesenski as Lucy Seward. Photo: Courtesy of Leslie Eisner Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY