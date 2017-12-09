Early Morning Condo Fire Displaces 15 Residents, Leaves $250,000 in Damages

By Allison Jarrell

A fire that erupted in a San Juan Capistrano multi-family condo overnight on Dec. 9 displaced 15 residents—five adults and 10 children—and caused about $250,000 in damages, according to authorities.

Thirty Orange County Fire Authority firefighters responded to a fire that started around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday on the second floor of a two-story condo in the 26500 block of Calle Santa Barbara.

OCFA Capt. Steve Concialdi reported that the fire was under control by 1:50 a.m. with all residents evacuated safely. Concialdi said one 18-year-old woman from an adjacent apartment was transported to Mission Hospital due to slight smoke inhalation and emotional duress. There were no other injuries.

“It was a fast-moving fire,” Concialdi said. “Fortunately, everybody got out and nobody was hurt.”

The five adults, five boys and five girls who were displaced by the fire will be able to stay with family and friends, Concialdi said. The boys are ages 17, 16, 16, 10 and 1. The girls are ages 13, 13, 8, 8 and 6.

“This is a really tight-knit community,” Concialdi said. “They take care of each other.”

Concialdi said there was about $200,000 worth of damage to the condo, and about $50,000 worth of damage to the contents of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.