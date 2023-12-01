Cheryl Pruett

Looking for a slightly different holiday gift or stocking-stuffer idea?

Local restaurants may be the answer to your gift giving or last-minute presents. Many restaurants offer more than gift cards and meals.

While a gift card provides a welcome experience to dine out, keep in mind the gift card is something you pair with other restaurant-branded merchandise or retail surprises.

From T-shirts and hat merchandise from a favorite restaurant, the gift giving can include everything from provisions for home use or even a membership experience with a wine and cheese twist.

Here are ideas for holiday shopping at places you normally grab a meal, coffee or tea.

Door Six

370 Camino de Estrella, San Clemente. 949.503.1719. shopdoor6.com

This is Flights and Irons’ retail market with an emphasis on mixology and much more. Among items in addition to Flights’ T-shirts and ball caps is a browse-worthy store with iron skillets, crow-emblazoned towels and a variety of drink glasses (wine, whiskey, port, high ball, etc.).

The provisions include cocktail mixers, stuffed olives, specialty seasoned peanuts, crafted marshmallows, and so much more. Gifts or stocking stuffers abound.

Teahouse on Los Rios and TEA-que Boutique

31731 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.3914. teahouseonlosrios.com

It’s more than tea time. Next door to the Teahouse is the gift shop filled with gift ideas from loose leaf tea (of course) to tea pots, tea cups, home décor (pillows, etc.), aprons, stuffed animals and dolls, hats and garden items.

For a holiday gift experience, the Teahouse on Los Rios offers Holiday High Tea ($89 per) through Jan. 7 and for kids 12 and younger a Nutcracker Tea ($45 per) through Jan. 7.

Alohana Acai Bowls & Coffee

360 Camino de Estrella, San Clemente/Capistrano Beach. 949.388.4015. alohanaacaioc.com

Looking for beachy items, useful products and local art? More than smoothies, acai bowls and coffee are packed into the local gathering place.

Yes, there are gift cards available and Alohana T-shirts and insulated mugs, etc.

However, examples of items for gift giving include charcuterie boards, Mexican woven beach blankets (73 inches by 48 inches), Mexican woven bags, framed posters of famous beaches, as well as small, handcrafted surfboard wall clocks, Thread brand key chains, wallets and lanyards, environment-conscious bracelets, kitchen towels by Geometry and also Surf Ghetto Resin Art.

Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern

25001 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.388.8900. j-fat.com

Bring Jimmy’s home in the form of its personal label Jimmy’s Famous Chipotle Ketchup (16 ounces for $8).

Perfect for a stocking-stuffer or paired with a Jimmy’s gift card.

Maison Café + Market’s “little sister,” Avec Moi

24501 Del Prado Avenue, Dana Point. 949.218.8431. avecmoidanapoint.com

Say cheese (and wine)!

Located inside Maison Café, the wine and cheese shop offers a special experience through membership in Club de Vin. The monthly membership ($65 a month) includes two bottles of wine monthly for pickup, a complimentary cheese plate each month, 10% off all visits to Avec Moi (not available during happy hour), and a free glass of wine when you pick up your monthly wines.

Other perks include invites to a quarterly soiree and a members’ VIP event. More than a stocking-stuffer gift!

Cheryl Pruett is an award-winning journalist and editor, having covered Orange County city and county topics to the food scene for Orange County Register, Patch.com and local magazines. She has called Dana Point/Capistrano Beach home for more than 30 years.