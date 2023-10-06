By Cherl Pruett

Pumpkin spice and other things nice–lattes don’t have a monopoly on fall flavors.

Autumn taste treats are in surprising places at restaurants and eateries nearby for breakfasts, dinners, cocktails and desserts. The taste of fall arrives, and the whiff of autumn aromas is in the air.

Restaurants, cafés, diners and more bring autumn to the menus. Cinnamon. Maple. Apple. Pumpkin. Pecans. Smell the season yet?

Here are a few ideas for the time of year that offer homey flavors, perhaps giving off a vibe reminiscent of these 1844 poem lyrics: “Over the river and through the woods, to grandmother’s house we go.”

Morning flavors

La Galette Creperie, 612 Avenida Victoria, San Clemente, 949.498.5335. lagalettesc.com.

Start an autumn morning with a maple crepe with butter, powdered sugar, real maple syrup. Add bananas or berries, if you like.

Denny’s, 34242 Del Obispo, Dana Point. 949.489.4383. dennys.com.

True fall flavor: Pumpkin Pecan Pancake Slam. Dig into buttermilk pancakes prepared with real pumpkin pie filling, glazed pecans and topped with pecan pie sauce.

It’s served with eggs, hash browns, plus bacon strips or sausage links. (Seasonal)

A Meal for the Season

Bloom Restaurant & Bar, 31760 Old Mission Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.503.2654. bloomsanjuancapistrano.com.

Traditional and creative meld in the Crispy Pork Belly and Pumpkin-Ricotta gnocchi with Vermont maple syrup, candied walnut crumbles and sage brown butter.

Rocco’s, 203 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.388.7766. opentable.com/roccos-restaurant.

Pumpkin ravioli says autumn all the way. Pumpkin-filled ravioli arrives with diced Roma tomatoes, browned butter sage sauce and fresh parmesan cheese, topped with fresh arugula.

Sweet Fall Treats

Sugar Blossom Bake Shop, 202 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente. 949.429.5555. sugarblossombakeshop.com.

Why not order to go? Try Salted Caramel Cake, a vanilla cake filled with salted caramel buttercream and salted caramel drizzle. Order four days in advance for this four-layer cake with three layers of filling.

Another same-size option to order ahead is the Sweet ‘n’ Spiced Carrot Cake filled with cream cheese and iced in vanilla butter cream (no nuts or raisins).

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, 610 Camino de los Mares, San Clemente. 949.312.2304. handelsicecream.com.

Lick it up or spoon it down. We all scream for ice cream. Fall flavors include pumpkin pie, apple pie, pumpkin cheesecake and pumpkin pecan.

Yes, Soup for You

The Little Kitchen Asian Café, 24831 Del Prado, Dana Point. 949.276.7799. littlekitchenasiancafe.com.

A vegetarian option is the kabocha pumpkin soup. Kabocha is a Japanese winter squash, similar to pumpkin and usually with a sweet flavor.

Drink Up: Autumn Flavor to Sip

Stillwater Spirits & Sounds, 24701 Del Prado Avenue, Dana Point. 949.661.6003. danapointstillwater.com.

Try a different coffee flavor. Stillwater offers a Maple & Vanilla Irish Coffee with Jameson Irish Whiskey, Benedictine, brown sugar, maple syrup and vanilla whipped cream. Happy autumn!

Mayfield, 31761 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.218.5140 mayfieldoc.com.

The Fancy Man is coffee without the alcohol, but lots of flavor. The cappuccino is made with maple syrup, cinnamon, and topped with Maldon smoked sea salt.

Cheryl Pruett is an award-winning journalist and editor, having covered Orange County city and county topics to the food scene for Orange County Register, Patch.com and local magazines. She has called Dana Point/Capistrano Beach home for more than 30 years.