The Ecology Center, a nonprofit based in San Juan Capistrano committed to inspiring communities around simple solutions to thriving on our planet, recently announced its merger with 1to1 Movement, a San Diego-based nonprofit that aims to inspire and simplify sustainability in everyday life.

The two Southern California-based organizations are building on a growing trend; nonprofits aligning to increase effectiveness, expand reach, grow capacity and coalesce talent for greater impact. With a shared philosophy that values inclusivity, positivity, experiential learning and innovative partnerships, The Ecology Center is positioned to grow the environmental movement in the region.

“We are extremely excited to expand our effort into San Diego. This is the first step in building a series of connected communities focused on creative solutions for thriving on this beautiful planet,” said Evan Marks, founder and executive director of The Ecology Center.

As one organization, The Ecology Center will build upon and expand its efforts to empower people and their families, schools and workplaces to leverage simple solutions that make big changes. Headquartered in a historic farmhouse in San Juan Capistrano since 2008, The Ecology Center’s learning landscape models the practical solutions it promotes, including harvesting and reusing water, growing an abundance of food, creating no waste and generating power.

Visit www.theecologycenter.org for more information.