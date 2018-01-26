Editor’s Note: Siempre Adelante

By Allison Jarrell

After three years of covering the people, events and news of San Juan Capistrano, I’m signing off as city editor to pursue new opportunities in this new year.

I’ve cherished the opportunity to tell a few of the countless stories in this community—it’s been an honor and a privilege to serve such a passionate and informed town. There are many more stories to be told, and I’m passing that responsibility on to the new city editor, Emily Rasmussen. Please join me in welcoming her.

Most of all, I’d like to thank our readers for continuing to value local news—it’s more important now than ever.

See you around, San Juan!