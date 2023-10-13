SATURDAY, OCT. 14: DOHENY WOOD CAR SHOW

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Visit the annual “Doheny Wood” at the historic Doheny State Beach. More than 100 classic woodie wagons will be on display next to the picnic area. The event will feature a raffle for lots of beach- and car-related swag, a traditional catered BBQ dinner and dessert, usually served around 5 p.m. No admission charge for the show, but park admission is $15 for the day, $14 for seniors. Hourly parking is also available. Doheny State Beach, 25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 714.402.7278. socalwoodieclub.com.