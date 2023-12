Thursday, Dec. 14, 6:30 p.m.

Chabad of Dana Point invites community members to enjoy an evening with stand-up comedian Daniel Lobell.

The event will feature a Hanukkah menorah lighting followed by the comedy show.

Wine, sushi and classic Hanukkah latkes will be served. Admission is $54.

Residence Inn by Marriott, 33711 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.930.3711. info@jewishdanapoint.com.