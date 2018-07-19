City Council Election: Residents Pull Nomination Papers in San Juan Capistrano

By Alex Groves

The San Juan Capistrano City Council race officially got underway Monday, July 16, and six residents had pulled nomination papers to run as of Thursday morning, July 19.

Residents Troy Bourne and Bryan Samuelson pulled papers for District 2; resident Robert Hagstrom and incumbent City Councilwoman Kerry Ferguson pulled papers for District 3; and residents John Taylor and Anthony Miller pulled papers for District 4.

Potential candidates for City Council must obtain between 20 and 30 signatures from residents in the district they live before filing. The filing deadline is Aug. 10.

The Capistrano Dispatch will periodically update this article with the list of residents who pull nomination papers. More information can be obtained by calling the City Clerk’s Office at 949.493.1171.