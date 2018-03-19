El Presidente Ball Wrangles Western Fun

By Emily Rasmussen

San Juan Capistrano took a trip back in time at the El Presidente Ball on March 17, with some 250 locals who dressed in colorful, historical-style western wear to celebrate the upcoming 60th annual Swallows Day Parade on Saturday, March 24.

The event packed El Adobe de Capistrano with food, tunes and dancing, with some people donning green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day as well. Attendees of the event included San Juan Capistrano Mayor Sergio Farias, OC Supervisor Lisa Bartlett and many members of the Fiesta Association.

Fiesta Association President Jim Taylor hosted the event, bringing laughs, nostalgia and gratitude to the nonprofit’s volunteers.

“Our organization is 100 percent volunteer, some of the volunteers donate so much of their time it’s practically a second job,” Taylor said. “They are the backbone of our big day coming up on March 24.”

Bartlett awarded a certificate of recognition to the Fiesta Association for its 60th anniversary.

“Today is a very special day because you’ve got 60 years for the Swallows Day Parade, which is a huge milestone. It started off as sort of a school carnival and look how it’s built over the years into the largest non-mobilized parade in the United States,” Bartlett said.

Jim Carter and Diane Carter won best dressed at the El Presidente Ball.

This week, the Fiesta Association will also be hosting Fiesta Grande at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 21 at Swallows Inn; Hoos’Gow Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 23 across the city; and the Frog Jumping Contest at 4 p.m. on March 23 at Mission Grill.

The 60th annual Swallows Day Parade and Mercado Street Faire starts at 9 a.m., with the parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 24.