Emergency construction repairs will be taking place tonight, May 22, on eastbound Ortega Highway between Sundance and Via Entradero. The work will begin at 10 p.m. and is anticipated to be done the following morning at 5 a.m. Only one lane will be closed to allow traffic flow.

Contact Tom Johnson at the city of San Juan Capistrano at 949.201.7436 with any questions.