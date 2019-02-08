Exercise Enthusiast Becomes Business Owner with New F45 Gym in Sendero

By Jenna Ross

Back in October, franchisee Kendra Leach and her family opened a new F45 location in Rancho Mission Viejo. Since opening the gym, they have been amazed to see how much RMV has flourished.

“It has been so crazy to watch the Rancho Mission Viejo community grow,” Leach said. “All of our gym members know each other, and are basically neighbors.”

Leach, her mother, Kathy Leach, and boyfriend Tyler Hylton decided to open F45 in Rancho Mission Viejo after taking classes at the Rancho Santa Margarita location. Following a franchise meeting she had attended, Leach decided to take a chance on opening a gym instead of pursuing a career in physical therapy.

Leach earned a degree in exercise science from Concordia University in Irvine and was an aide at a physical therapy office for three years. Because the physical therapy industry is competitive and difficult to break into, she decided to take the skills she learned and apply them to franchising an F45 branch.

F45 is a gym based on functional training and incorporates circuit training, weight training and cardio. Every day at F45 is different. Some days are weight lifting, some are cardio, and others include a HIIT workout: high-intensity interval training.

Leach and her team ensure that the workouts are never boring. They even have a class with a live DJ on Saturdays.

“Our database has 145 different workouts, so you never do the same workout twice,” said Leach.

Because the community of RMV is still new and growing, the gym provides a friendly, familiar environment to work out in.

“We are more of a family than a gym,” Leach said. “When you work out here, you aren’t just a number.”

