Family Dentistry Brings Smiles, Laughs to Their San Juan Capistrano Office

By Emily Rasmussen

The father-daughter dental team of Kaban Dental Group is serving up smiles and laughs at their family-owned business in San Juan Capistrano.

Lawrence Kaban, who jokingly calls his family’s practice a “necessary evil,” has been practicing out of the San Juan Capistrano office since 2004. Lawrence took over the Kaban office in 2004 from his also-dentist brother, Gerald, who decided to go back into the Air Force after opening the office on Paseo Adelanto in 1989.

The duo, father Lawrence Kaban, 69, and daughter Kelly Kaban, 30, have been working together since 2017 since Kelly finished dental school.

“Patients really like (the duo) because we joke around a lot and my dad likes telling stories,” Kelly said. “They come for the company and catching up. We work well together, I’m coming out of school with new things I’ve learned and (my father) has all of the experience. It’s a good combination.”

The dentist family’s roots started when Gerald and Lawrence went to Loma Linda for dental schooling, years before Kelly’s graduation also from Loma Linda in 2017. Since her father was an alumnus, Lawrence was able to hand Kelly the diploma and he also facilitated her first job in dentistry.

Kelly, who studied molecular environmental biology at the University of California-Berkeley, said the switch to dentistry has been great so far because of relationships created with patients. Some patients—which include prominent San Juan Capistrano families of multiple generations—date back to when Gerald first opened Kaban Dental Group nearly 30 years ago.

“We spend a lot of time with our patients,” Lawrence said. “They become family friends.”

In addition to creating a positive, good-humored environment—which Lawrence and Kelly agree can reduce anxiety of their patients, especially those who are fearful of dentistry work—every couple of months, the father-daughter team does free clinic dentistry work in Santa Ana for low-income patients.

To learn more about the Kabans, visit their office at 32124 Paseo Adelanto, Ste. 2 in San Juan Capistrano, or go to their website at www.kabandentalgroup.com.