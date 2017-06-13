Updated at 12:47 p.m.

By Eric Heinz

FBI officials confirmed on Tuesday that they are conducting investigations at multiple locations, which include Sovereign Health and Vedanta Laboratories.

“FBI agents as well as multiple partners at federal, state and local are executing search warrants, and the affidavits are under seal and we are prohibited from commenting on the case, but agents are expected to be out there for hours,” said Laura Eimiller, spokeswoman for the FBI in Los Angeles.

Eimiller said the FBI cannot specify details of the ongoing investigation, but the agency is seeking evidence based on allegations of “criminal activity.” The warrants have been sealed by the judge.

Eimiller also said no arrests are planned to take place today, but the locations of Sovereign Health and Vedanta Laboratories in San Clemente are being searched. She said there are other locations that are being searched as well. It is the FBI’s policy to confirm activity at locations with such an ongoing investigation, she said.

The treatment provider and the laboratory have been at the center of focus for its ongoing legal battle with the city of San Clemente. Although Sovereign Health is only one of many treatment providers in litigation with the city, the broader industry – including sober living homes – is currently under fire for allegations ranging from insurance fraud to patient brokering.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more information.