By Kristina Pritchett

The Festival of Whales Foundation will commence its logo design contest on Tuesday, Aug. 15, for the upcoming 47th annual event.

Logo contest submissions must include a representation of a California gray whale or whales. The contest is open to the public.

The winning logo will appear on Festival of Whales promotional materials, including clothing, posters, flyers, tote bags, digital media advertising, the official event program, event signage, press coverage and more.

The winner will also be invited to ride in a classic car during the Festival of Whales Parade and attend a poster signing at the Street Fair.

“Opening the Festival of Whales Logo Design Contest to the public last year, following a five-year student only design program, was a great success,” Festival of Whales Foundation co-chair Donna Kalez said in a statement. “The Festival returned to its roots with regard to the creation of a logo by offering the opportunity to artists, hobbyists, students—really any interested whale enthusiast—to have their art chosen to represent this iconic Dana Point event. The Festival was built on community involvement, and this contest serves as just one of many open invitations for individuals to lend their talents toward its success. The online public runoff vote among the five finalists is also a fun way to rally around your favorite design and have a say in the eventual outcome of the contest.”

A list of technical criteria as well as instructions for uploading submissions can be found at www.festivalofwhales.com.

All submissions must be completed by midnight, Oct. 4. The Foundation board will select five finalists, and one winner will be selected by a public vote via social media during the week of Oct. 5-11.

The first prize winner will receive $500, two whale watching tickets and a choice of four pieces of event merchandise. The second place recipient will receive $100 and two whale watching tickets, third place will receive $50 and two whale watching tickets. Fourth and fifth place will receive two whale watching tickets.

The 47th annual Festival of Whales is scheduled for March 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2018.