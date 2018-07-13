Filing Nominations for San Juan Capistrano City Council Opens July 16

By Emily Rasmussen



THE LATEST: Candidates vying to take the seats of San Juan Capistrano’s City Council for Districts 2, 3 and 4, will have their first opportunity to file for candidate nomination papers on Monday, July 16.

Candidates will have until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 10 to file nomination documents and statements for qualification of office for the three, four-year terms. The deadline extends to Wednesday, Aug. 15 if an incumbent is not running for re-election and does not file papers by the Aug. 10 deadline.

Councilmembers occupying the three seats for election are Kerry Ferguson, Pam Patterson and Derek Reeve. This will be the second election since district elections started in San Juan Capistrano in 2016.

Candidates must be registered voters and reside in either District 2, 3 or 4 in San Juan Capistrano. Nomination papers must be signed by no less than 20 or more than 30 registered voters residing in the district in which the candidate resides. Each candidate is required to file a statement of economic interest disclosing investments and interests in real property when the nomination papers are returned for filing. There is no charge for filing nomination papers.

The candidate’s packet containing the nomination papers and related election materials needed to run for office will be available July 16. Appointments to obtain the candidate’s packet and review the information with the city clerk are highly encouraged, the city’s website said. The city clerk’s office is open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays.

City Hall is located at 32400 Paseo Adelanto. For more information, go to www.sanjuancapistrano.org or call 949.493.1171.

WHAT’S NEXT: Ferguson and Reeve have both made announcements that they intend to run for re-election for the District 3 seat. As of Thursday, July 12, Patterson has not made an announcement on whether she will run for re-election.