Filing period begins for San Juan Capistrano City Council election

By The Capistrano Dispatch

Monday, July 16, was the first day that San Juan Capistrano residents could pull nomination papers to run for four-year terms on city council, according to city officials.

City council seats for District 2, District 3 and District 4 are up for election on Nov. 6. San Juan Capistrano residents who live in those districts and who are registered voters will be able to file paperwork to run until 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 10.

The incumbents for those seats are Councilwoman Kerry K. Ferguson, Councilwoman Pam Patterson and Councilman Derek Reeve.

Though the deadline is currently Aug. 10, that deadline may be extended to Aug. 15 if an incumbent chooses not to run for reelection and does not file paperwork by Aug. 10.

According to the city, nomination papers must be signed by no less than 20 and no more than 30 registered voters living in the same district where the potential candidate lives.

Each potential candidate is also required to file a “Statement of Economic Interest” disclosing their investments and their real property interests. There is no charge to submit nomination papers.

Candidates will also be able to prepare a statement with their name, age, occupation and a less than 200 word description of their qualifications. The statement will be included with sample ballot materials sent to voters. The cost of having a statement included is roughly $700, payable at the time nomination papers are filed.

Packets with nomination paperwork and other election materials are available at the City Clerk’s office at City Hall, located at 32400 Paseo Adelanto. The clerk’s office is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. t0 4:30 p.m. Appointments with the clerk’s office are recommended.

More information can be found by calling (949) 493-1171.