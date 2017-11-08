The Capistrano Dispatch

Commuters likely noticed some changes this week along Avenida La Pata between San Juan Hills High School and Ortega Highway.

On Nov. 8, northbound travelers on Avenida La Pata were transitioned to newly completed sections of the road between Stallion Ridge and Gateway Place as part of the county’s ongoing road widening improvements. The widening of Avenida La Pata is slated to be completed roughly six months from now.

Orange County Public Works officials said two southbound lanes have been shifted slightly to allow project work to continue in the center median of the road. There is currently just one northbound lane until future widening work is completed.

The speed limit in the project area is 35 miles per hour during construction activities and 55 miles per hour during non-construction hours.

“When workers are present, please be mindful of the reduced speed limit through the construction zone,” county officials said.

The Avenida La Pata widening is expected to be completed in April 2018. Officials said that schedule is subject to change depending on weather and other factors.

For more information on the La Pata widening, visit www.ocpublicworks.com, call 844.452.7282, email lapata@ocpw.ocgov.com, or follow OC Public Works on Facebook or Twitter.