By Allison Jarrell

On Nov. 5, a fire erupted in a multi-family residence on the 32200 block of Paseo Carolina in San Juan Capistrano. The Orange County Fire Authority was called to the scene at 1:47 p.m., and OCFA Capt. Daryll Milliot said that all residents had escaped the fourplex unharmed before firefighters arrived.

About a half an hour later, Milliot said the bulk of the fire in the two-story residence had been extinguished. Milliot said the fire began in one of the downstairs units, and spread upward. Two fire engines, two trucks and two battalion chiefs responded to the fire. No injuries occurred.

It was not immediately known how many residents were displaced, and investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

On Monday, a GoFundMe page was created by Juana Janeth Villa to help some of the victims of the fire. Villa wrote that her parents lost their house and were left with nothing.

“Just asking for donations. Every cent helps,” Villa wrote. “All their hard work is gone. Thank you in advance and bless you all.”

As of Monday afternoon, about $500 had been raised on Villa’s GoFundMe page.

To donate to the victims of the fire, visit www.gofundme.com/fired-tragedy.