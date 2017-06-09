The Capistrano Dispatch

Starbucks, Sendero Animal Hospital, and Rancho Mission Viejo Master Maintenance Corporation (Rancho MMC) are the first businesses to open in Sendero Marketplace, Rancho Mission Viejo’s newest neighborhood shopping center, located on the corner of Ortega Highway and Antonio Parkway.

Rancho Mission Viejo encompasses nearly 23,000 acres, including the villages of Sendero and Esencia, and 17,000 acres of permanent open space.

Sendero’s shopping center includes an 1,800-square-foot Starbucks, located at 30835 Gateway Place, and the Rancho Mission Viejo Master Maintenance Corporation (Rancho MMC), which serves the residents of Esencia and Sendero. Both shops opened on May 25. Starbucks is open Monday through Sunday from 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Rancho MMC is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Sendero Animal Hospital, which opened June 8, is a full service animal hospital serving South Orange County. Dr. Louis Mauna, a graduate of UCLA and University of Missouri Veterinary School, offers physical examinations, customized treatment and vaccinations, wellness plans, dentistry, state-of-the-art diagnostics, surgery and more. The pharmacy is in-house with an online home delivery option.

Sendero Animal Hospital is located on the south end of the center at 30703 Gateway Place. For more information, visit www.senderoah.com.

Upcoming Sendero business openings include Gelson’s Market, Rite Aid, Chevron, Chase Bank, Nekter Juice Bar, The Cleaners & Tailoring, The Nail Lounge, Sport Clips, MemorialCare Medical Group, Mission Hospital Wellness Center, The UPS Store, Sendero Dental Studio, and The Powder Room. For more information, visit www.senderomarketplace.com.