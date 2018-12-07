The Capistrano Dispatch
San Juan Capistrano was enlivened by the colorful lights of two Christmas trees Dec. 1. The Mission San Juan Capistrano hosted its first tree-lighting ceremony and the city hosted its annual display. Capistrano Lights at the Mission will take place until Jan. 6.
No 5 p.m. tree lighting and music program on Monday, Dec. 24; Tuesday, Dec. 25; and Monday, Dec. 31.
For more information, visit www.missionsjc.com.
Photo Gallery
DSC_4345
The city of San Juan Capistrano hosted a Christmas tree lighting and winter environment, as Mission San Juan Capistrano hosted its first tree lighting on its grounds on Saturday, Dec. 1. Photos: Scott Schmitt
DSC_4424
DSC_4278
DSC_4416
DSC_4295
DSC_4303
DSC_4376
DSC_4393
DSC_4466-Pano
