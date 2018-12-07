The Capistrano Dispatch

San Juan Capistrano was enlivened by the colorful lights of two Christmas trees Dec. 1. The Mission San Juan Capistrano hosted its first tree-lighting ceremony and the city hosted its annual display. Capistrano Lights at the Mission will take place until Jan. 6.

No 5 p.m. tree lighting and music program on Monday, Dec. 24; Tuesday, Dec. 25; and Monday, Dec. 31.

For more information, visit www.missionsjc.com.

Photo Gallery

About The Author Capo Dispatch

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>