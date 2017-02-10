Ô Gourmet French Café & Bakery claimed the Swallow's Cup in addition to an award for best dessert and an honorable mention for most original dish. Photo: Alex Paris
A Fiesta of Flavors at the Annual Taste of San Juan

The San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association held its annual Taste of San Juan event Thursday, Feb. 9 at the San Juan Hills Golf Club, featuring 21 local restaurants that provided some of their finest fare for guests to enjoy. At the end of the evening, attendees were able to vote for their favorite restaurants and dishes.

Mexican eatery Sol Agave took home two awards, one for “Best Appetizer” and the other for “Best Original Dish.” Trevor’s at the Tracks, which recently announced its Feb. 23 grand opening, won “Best Main Course.”

And for the second year in a row, Ô Gourmet French Café & Bakery took home the award for “Best Desserts” in addition to the coveted Swallow’s Cup for best overall dish of the evening. Looks like Ô Gourmet co-owners Benoit Jussaume and Eric Djomby will house the cup at their cafe for another year.

A new award this year, the El Presidente Taste of San Juan Award, was presented to Ricardo’s Place for all they have done to support the Fiesta Association and the Fiesta de las Golondrinas events they host. The award will be an annual honor for restaurants who support the association and give back to the community.

