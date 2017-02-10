A Fiesta of Flavors at the Annual Taste of San Juan

Photo Gallery of IMG_6622 (Left to Right) Noe Esquipel, cook; Garcia Taboada, main cook; Rachel Gonzalez, assistant general manager; and Orlando Peraza, catering manager of Sundried Tomato American Bistro & Catering, served guests pan seared duck breast with apple brie bread pudding, baby carrot, bing cherry coulis and white chocolate beurre blanc. Photo: Alex Paris IMG_6596 Sol Agave served up carnitas tacos with Kurobota pulled pork at the Taste of San Juan. Photo: Alex Paris IMG_6598 Sol Agave also served shrimp taquitos stuffed with Dungeness crab and epazote filling with cream cheese. Photo: Alex Paris IMG_6629 (Left to Right) From Atria San Juan, Jennifer Frost, life guidance director; Andrew Schwartz; Justin Ashton, business director; Chef George; and Kim Moore, sales director, served up Asian tacos on sticky buns with brown butter soy short rib and watermelon daikon slaw. Photo: Alex Paris IMG_6634 Ricardo's Place served guests chicken tostaditas with chipotle sauce or chile verde. Photo: Alex Paris IMG_6636 (Left to Right) From Ricardo's Place, Alex Beas; cook Juan Vilchez; waitress Angelica Rojas; owner Ricardo Beas; and waitress Laticia Cruz. Photo: Alex Paris Thai Juan On served up crispy wontons, "Balls of Fire" and BBQ chicken at the Taste of San Juan. Photo: Alex Paris THAI JUAN ON Thai Juan On served up crispy wontons, "Balls of Fire" and BBQ chicken at the Taste of San Juan. Photo: Alex Paris IMG_6657 (Left to Right) From El Adobe de Capistrano, Gilda Sanchez, banquet captain; Herlinda Gregory, special events manager; and cook Benjamin Garcia served vegetable tamales with concaste sauce alongside chile relleno. Photo: Alex Paris IMG_6666 From O'Neill's Bar and Grill, Holly Hart, lead line cook, and Jeff Platt, executive chef, served braised pork wing with apricot mirin glaze. Photo: Alex Paris IMG_6673 (Left to Right) From Ô Gourmet French Café & Bakery, chef/owner Eric Djomby, Alejandra Lopez, Laura Borrusa, and chef/owner Benoit Jussaume served Boeuf Bourguignon, creme brule and tarte tatin. Photo: Alex Paris IMG_6678 (L to R) Garrett Szubielski, Ed Szubielski, owner of We Olive & Wine Bar, and Kayla Szubielski, serve up stuffed peppadews. Photo: Alex Paris IMG_6681 IMG_6685 IMG_6691 IMG_6692 IMG_6695 IMG_6697 IMG_6700 IMG_6702 IMG_6709 IMG_6710 IMG_6715 IMG_6717 THE VINTAGE STEAKHOUSE. L to R Heather Tran, owner; Emilio, manager IMG_6734 IMG_6740 l TO r eDWARD bEYER, eRIN bEYER, kATE pOINTER, sTEVE nORDECK IMG_6757 IMG_6803 (L to R) Garrett Szubielski, Fiesta Association Board Member Pamela Schuler, and Ed Szubielski, owner of We Olive & Wine Bar, with their honorable mention award for best appetizer. Photo: Alex Paris IMG_6766 IMG_6771 IMG_6772 IMG_6777 IMG_6778 IMG_6783 Ô Gourmet French Café & Bakery claimed the Swallow's Cup in addition to an award for best dessert and an honorable mention for most original dish. Photo: Alex Paris IMG_6790 Ô Gourmet French Café & Bakery claimed the Swallow's Cup in addition to an award for best dessert and an honorable mention for most original dish. Photo: Alex Paris IMG_6798 IMG_6799 Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

The Capistrano Dispatch

The San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association held its annual Taste of San Juan event Thursday, Feb. 9 at the San Juan Hills Golf Club, featuring 21 local restaurants that provided some of their finest fare for guests to enjoy. At the end of the evening, attendees were able to vote for their favorite restaurants and dishes.

Mexican eatery Sol Agave took home two awards, one for “Best Appetizer” and the other for “Best Original Dish.” Trevor’s at the Tracks, which recently announced its Feb. 23 grand opening, won “Best Main Course.”

And for the second year in a row, Ô Gourmet French Café & Bakery took home the award for “Best Desserts” in addition to the coveted Swallow’s Cup for best overall dish of the evening. Looks like Ô Gourmet co-owners Benoit Jussaume and Eric Djomby will house the cup at their cafe for another year.

A new award this year, the El Presidente Taste of San Juan Award, was presented to Ricardo’s Place for all they have done to support the Fiesta Association and the Fiesta de las Golondrinas events they host. The award will be an annual honor for restaurants who support the association and give back to the community.