Football: JSerra Names Pat Harlow New Head Coach

By Steve Breazeale

When Jim Hartigan resigned from the head coaching position at JSerra Catholic, there was a stir on social media as to who the administration would tab to take over the Trinity League program. Speculation, naturally, ran wild. Turns out the administration did not need to look very far for their new coach.

JSerra announced today in a press release that Pat Harlow, who has spent the last three years coaching the Lions’ offensive line, is their man.

Harlow played collegiately at USC, where he was an academic All-Pac-10 recipient and Morris Trophy winner, an honor given to the best offensive lineman in the conference. Harlow played in the NFL for eight seasons, most notably for the New England Patriots of the 1990s. Harlow also played three seasons with the Oakland Raiders.

Harlow has coached at the high school level for 17 years and was an assistant at San Clemente High School before joining the JSerra staff.

“JSerra has supportive and caring families that send their children to us to enhance both their education and faith in God,” Harlow said in the release. “When our young men participate in football, we have the unique opportunity to inspire them to pursue their dreams.”

JSerra is coming off a season that saw them go 5-6 overall and 1-4 in Trinity League competition. The Lions advanced to the first round of the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs.