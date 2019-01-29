Predicted Rain Delays Annual Car Show

The San Juan Capistrano Rotary Club announced Tuesday, Jan. 29, that its annual Car Show will be postponed a week because of expected rainfall.

The Car Show is now scheduled to occur on Feb. 9, according to the Rotary. The annual fundraising event at the San Juan Capistrano Community Center and Sports Park will kick off at 7:30 a.m. and run through 2 p.m.

All car owners and vendors registered for the event will be notified of the date change, according to the Rotary.

Any additional questions regarding the postponement can be directed to the Rotary at sjccarshow@gmail.com.