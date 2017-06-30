Fourth of July Weekend Event Guide

Friday, June 30

Dana Point Movie in the Park

7:30-10 p.m. Bring the family and enjoy a free screening of Pete’s Dragon. Bring a low-back chair or a blanket and join the city this summer during the movies in the park. There will be free popcorn. Lantern Bay Park. 25111 Park Lantern Road, Dana Point. 949.248.3536.

Saturday, July 1

Outlets at San Clemente July 4th Sidewalk Sale

The Outlets at San Clemente are celebrating the Fourth of July with a sidewalk sale. It will offer sales of up to 70 percent off. Offers will vary. The sale runs through Tuesday, July 4. 101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. www.outletsatsanclemente.com.



Red, White & Blue Planter Make & Take

9 a.m. Create a patriotic look for your porch or patio with a red, white and blue planter. Those who attend will see a demonstration and hands-on planting. Registration is necessary to attend and $15.99 fee is required the day of class. Armstrong Garden Centers. 32382 Del Obispo, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.6666. www.armstronggarden.com.

Headlands Nature Walk

9 a.m. The walk focuses on the plants and animals that can be found in the Dana Point Headlands. The walk occurs every first Saturday of the month and begins at the Nature Interpretive Center. It’s 1.5 to hours long covering about 1.5 miles. 34558 Scenic Drive, Dana Point. RSVP to dpnaturalresources@danapoint.org or call 949.248.3527.

Eco-Tots at Ecology Center

10:30 a.m. Bring the toddler and have a morning of garden fun and hands-on learning. The class is 1.5 hours long and is geared for children 0-5 years old. Tickets are $25 per family. The Ecology Center. 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. www.theecologycenter.org.

Historic Bell Ringing: Feast of St. Junipero Serra

Noon. In honor of the Feast of Saint Junipero Serra, there will be a historic bell ringing ceremony at the Mission. 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. www.missionsjc.com.

San Juan Capistrano Four-Day Carnival

Noon-10 p.m. The city’s four-day carnival kicks off with 17 rides and a midway for those who want to try their luck at winning a prize at one of the carnival games. For information on wristband and ticket prices, visit www.sanjuancapistrano.org. San Juan Capistrano Sports Park, 25925 Camino Del Avion.

Saturday’s at the Swallow’s Inn

2:30-11:30 p.m. Live music and food from Lisa’s Kitchen every Saturday at The Swallow’s Inn. Two new bands perform every week. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.

Fourth of July Kick-Off Concert at Historical Society

4 p.m. & 6 p.m. Kick off the Fourth of July weekend with a free concert at the San Juan Capistrano Historical Society. Two concerts at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. will feature guitarist Mike Chamberlin performing some of the greatest love songs from World War II. Bring a beach chair or blanket, kick back, and enjoy the songs that inspired the country during the early 1940s. The event is free to the public, but donations for historic preservation are appreciated. O’Neill Museum. 31831 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.8444. www.sjchistoricalsociety.com.

OC Parks Sunset Cinema

8 p.m. Grab a blanket and the family to watch Sing, hosted by OC Parks. The movie is free to attend, and free parking will begin at 6 p.m. The movie will start around 8 p.m. There will be food trucks serving on site. Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach. 33333 S. Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point. 949.923.2280. www.ocparks.com.

Sunday, July 2

Guided Nature Hike

8-9:15 a.m. Join an Orange County Parks Ranger for a one-mile hike around Bell Canyon in Caspers Wilderness Park. Parking is $5, the hike is free. 33401 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.923.2210. www.ocparks.com/caspers.

Village Art Faire

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Every first Sunday of the month there is an array of work handcrafted by artisans. There is jewelry, woodwork blown glass, sculptures and more. Downtown San Clemente. 100 Block of Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente. www.villagesanclemente.org.

Bend & Brew

11:30 a.m. iHeartYoga holds a Bend & Brew session at Left Coast Brewing Company’s tasting room in San Clemente. It’s a one-hour yoga class followed by a pint of beer. Admission $10. 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com.

Acoustic Sundays

Noon-3 p.m. Listen to live performances every Sunday. Stillwater Spirits and Sounds. 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. 949.661.6003. www.danapointstillwater.com.

Live Theater: Stepping Out

2 p.m. The comedy chronicles several months in the life of a beginning dance class. Each of the eight students, who come from a variety of backgrounds, has his or her own reasons for joining. Along the way there is drama, but by the end, not only have the dancers developed some degree of skills, but they’ve overcome inhibitions, awkwardness and personality conflicts. The show runs through July 2. Tickets range $15-$20. Cabrillo Playhouse. 202 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente. 949.492.0465. www.cabrilloplayhouse.org.

Orange County Wine Cruise

6:30 p.m. Join Dana Wharf for a 90-minute evening cruise aboard the luxury catamaran. The cruises run Friday and Sunday evenings. Tickets are $49. Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale Watching. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794. www.danawharf.com.

Tuesday, July 4

San Juan Capistrano Fourth of July Celebration & Carnival

Noon-10:30 p.m. The city hosts its annual Fourth of July celebration at the San Juan Sports Park, located at 25925 Camino Del Avion. Festivities include live music performed by Family Style at 6 p.m., dancing, carnival rides, food to purchase and a beer and wine garden. All rides and games require purchase, with the exception of a free mechanical train ride through the sports park and old fashioned family picnic games for all ages. The evening is capped off with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Bring your chairs and blankets and arrive early to find the best spot to enjoy the show. Canopies are permitted in the back portion of the sports park. Admission and parking are free. For more info, call 949.493.5911 or visit www.sanjuancapistrano.org.

Ocean Institute’s Fourth of July Fireworks Cruise

7:30-9:30 p.m. Set out on the Ocean Institute’s R/V Sea Explorer to enjoy the Dana Point Fireworks. Tickets are $65 for adults, $45 for children 4-12. Ocean Institute. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Dana Point July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

9-11 p.m. See the firework show from the Harbor, Doheny State Beach or more. The fireworks are lit in the Harbor. The show will be synchronized to music, which can be heard on 88.5 KSBR. For more information, contact the city of Dana Point’s Community Services Department at 949.248.3530. Dana Point Harbor. 24650 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point.

San Clemente Independence Day Fireworks

9 p.m. The city of San Clemente will host their annual show beginning at 9 p.m. It can be seen from many beaches and hilltop areas. 622 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente.