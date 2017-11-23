The Capistrano Dispatch

The San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents to support local businesses and invest in the city’s economy by participating in national Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25.

The event kicks off with a pancake breakfast from 9-11 a.m. at Hennessey’s Tavern, located at 31761 Camino Capistrano. The first 50 people through the door will receive a free breakfast.

For a full list of participating businesses and information on discounts and special offers at each business, visit www.sanjuanchamber.com/shop-small-saturday. For more information about Small Business Saturday, call 949.493.4700 or email info@sanjuanchamber.com.