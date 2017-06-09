By Allison Jarrell

The San Juan Capistrano summer trolley service kicks off today, June 9, and will run for 13 consecutive weekends (through Labor Day). The free trolley service will take riders along a continuous loop from downtown San Juan to the Dana Point trolley connection stop at Stonehill Drive and Del Obispo Street.

The city is leasing two trolleys this year, which is anticipated to cut wait times to about 20 minutes.

“I am excited to see the growth of our San Juan Capistrano Summer trolley program,” said Mayor Kerry Ferguson. “Staff has implemented many adjustments to this year’s program to build on the success of our first program two years ago. By expanding to two beautiful new trolleys, we have been able to connect with Dana Point’s trolleys and cut our wait times in half.”

Hours of operation are Fridays 5-10 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Riders can use a trolley tracker app called “Ride Services” to see the real-time schedule of each trolley.

The majority of the $154,000 trolley program is funded with Measure M2 and air quality grants from the Orange County Transportation Authority.

Any questions or comments regarding the trolley service can be directed to the city’s public works office at 949.443.6339.

Scroll below to view the trolley map or click here to download a PDF.