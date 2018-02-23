Free Women’s Protection Seminar on March 15

The Capistrano Dispatch

Zen Jojos Capistrano and California Krav Maga is hosting a 3rd Thursday Free Women’s Self Protection Seminar at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 15. The 90-minute safety course is structured for women who are concerned about safety and self-defense. Each month, the course will teach fundamental skills to enhance “awareness and empowerment of our local community through mental and physical training,” a press statement said.

“In the U.S., one in four women will be a victim of attempted or completed rape in their lifetime, while only one in 87 women will ever participate in some type of self-defense course,” the statement said.

The seminar is for ages 12 and up, but all minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration is available online at www.wspmarch15.eventbrite.com. Zen Dojos Capistrano and California Krav Maga is located at 31888 Del Obispo Suite C6, San Juan Capistrano.