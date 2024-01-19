For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Juan Capistrano high school sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports, and sign up for weeklySouth OC Sportsupdates straight to your inbox.
San Juan Hills boys basketball brought its South Coast League record back to even after grinding out a win at Capistrano Valley, 45-42, on Wednesday, Jan. 17.
After dropping their league opener a week prior at home to San Clemente, the Stallions (13-8, 1-1) were led by 18 points from junior Mason Hodges and 13 points from senior Nate Brosch.
San Juan Hills can get back in the league title race when they host league co-leader Trabuco Hills (17-5, 2-0) on Friday, Jan. 19.
Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is a California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports and Instagram @South_OC_Sports, and follow Zach on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav. Email at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com.
Support Local Journalism
For less than the cost of a couple of cups of coffee a month, become an “Insider” member and continue to get “Local News You Can Use” from the only independently owned, dedicated local news organization in South Orange County.
Discussion about this post