For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Juan Capistrano high school sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports, and sign up for weekly South OC Sports updates straight to your inbox.

San Juan Hills football continued to roll in its unbeaten start to the season with a big road win at El Modena, 39-18, last Thursday, Sept. 21, at Fred Kelly Stadium in Orange.

The Stallions are 6-0 for the first time since 2015 and look to go 7-0 for the first time since that same season, as San Juan Hills welcomes in rival Tesoro (3-2) to the Badlands on Friday, Sept. 29 for the Battle for the Bell.

San Juan Hills Football. Sullivan Land. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

San Juan Hills Football. Jake Javorsky. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

San Juan Hills Football. Timmy Herr. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

San Juan Hills Football. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

San Juan Hills Football. Elijah Ayala and Timmy Herr. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

San Juan Hills Football. Jake Javorsky and Weston Port. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

San Juan Hills Football. Colton Chase. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

San Juan Hills Football. Weston Port. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

San Juan Hills Football. Timmy Herr. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

San Juan Hills Football. Weston Port. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

San Juan Hills Football. Jason Robinson Jr. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

San Juan Hills Football. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

San Juan Hills Football. Weston Port. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

San Juan Hills Football. Rob Frith. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

San Juan Hills Football. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

San Juan Hills Football. Jake Javorsky. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

San Juan Hills Football. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

San Juan Hills Football. Jake Javorsky and Tanner Rohan. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

San Juan Hills Football. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

San Juan Hills Football. Dominick Uribe. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

San Juan Hills Football. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

San Juan Hills Football. Timmy Herr. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

San Juan Hills Football. Colton Chase. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

San Juan Hills Football. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

San Juan Hills Football. Timmy Herr, Colton Chase and Jason Robinson Jr. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

San Juan Hills Football. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

Photos: Alan Gibby/Zone57

Last Thursday, San Juan Hills pushed out to a 22-0 lead after the first quarter and a 32-0 halftime lead with a physical attack.

Senior running back Sullivan Land rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Sophomore quarterback Timmy Herr completed 15 of 19 passes for 144 yards with a touchdown and an interception and ran for a touchdown. Washington-committed receiver Jason Robinson Jr. caught six passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. Elijah Ayala also ran for a score.

San Juan Hills’ defense again put up a formidable front with linebackers Weston Port and Jake Javorsky once again leading the efforts.

The senior Javorsky posted a team-high four tackles-for-loss and three sacks with 10 total tackles and seven solo tackles. The junior Port racked up a team-high 11 total tackles and eight solo tackles with a tackle-for-loss and a sack. Juniors Grant Kittredge and Tanner Rohan each recorded nine tackles and a tackle-for-loss, and junior Gavin Blum registered three tackles-for-loss and two sacks among his six tackles.